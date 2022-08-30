mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Receives C$8.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDF shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$2.05 on Friday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$1.51 and a 12 month high of C$7.88. The stock has a market cap of C$90.14 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.73.

mdf commerce ( TSE:MDF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$29.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that mdf commerce will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

