Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Target Price at $253.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.00.

MBPFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 201 ($2.43) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

