Analysts Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) PT at $12.60

Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarWinds

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at about $14,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,857,000 after buying an additional 531,131 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,793,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 50.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 288,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Stock Down 1.6 %

SolarWinds stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.53 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 91.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

