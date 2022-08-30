Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $8.07 Average PT from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTCH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Latch alerts:

Latch Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $149.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.55. Latch has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Institutional Trading of Latch

About Latch

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.