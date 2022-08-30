ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.91. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Insider Transactions at ClearSign Technologies

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.