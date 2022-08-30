Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $3.19. 13,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 42,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.
