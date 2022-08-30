Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) traded down 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $3.19. 13,128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 42,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.47.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

