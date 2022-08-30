Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Trading Down 8.2%

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 16,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Chalice Brands Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Chalice Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.