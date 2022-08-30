Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY) Shares Down 1.1%

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.32. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

