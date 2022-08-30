Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Trading Down 0.6%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.78. 30,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 38,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $720.00.
Informa Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30.
Informa Announces Dividend
Informa Company Profile
Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.
