Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC) Shares Up 3.6%

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.29. 122,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 198,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Libero Copper & Gold Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.16.

Get Libero Copper & Gold alerts:

Libero Copper & Gold (CVE:LBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Libero Copper & Gold

Libero Copper & Gold Company Profile

In other news, Director Ian Slater purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$910,600. Insiders have acquired 1,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,300 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, Argentina, and Colombia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit located in the Colorado; the Big Bulk Porphyry Gold-Copper property located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims covering an area of 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Libero Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Libero Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.