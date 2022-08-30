Financial Survey: Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI) versus UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) and Union Dental (OTCMKTS:UDHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UpHealth and Union Dental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UpHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67 Union Dental 0 0 0 0 N/A

UpHealth presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 469.20%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Union Dental.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

13.1% of UpHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of UpHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares UpHealth and Union Dental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UpHealth -204.99% -18.80% -11.75% Union Dental N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UpHealth and Union Dental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UpHealth $123.79 million 0.73 -$340.90 million ($2.29) -0.27 Union Dental N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Union Dental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UpHealth.

Risk & Volatility

UpHealth has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Dental has a beta of 4.72, indicating that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UpHealth beats Union Dental on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients. UpHealth, Inc. is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Union Dental

Union Dental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides detal services in the United States. The company operates a network of dental providers, the Dental Referral, who provide dental services through the network to union members in accordance with arrangements between UDC and various labor unions. It also manages the operation of a general dental practice. The company is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

