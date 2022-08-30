Investors Buy Large Volume of Amyris Put Options (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 13,356 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 67% compared to the typical volume of 8,020 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Stock Down 10.4 %

AMRS stock opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amyris has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Insider Activity

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Amyris’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Amyris news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock valued at $403,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Amyris by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 65.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 8.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 287,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Articles

