Semtech (SMTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Semtech to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Semtech has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.80-$0.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.80-$0.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51. Semtech has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

