VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 25,226 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average volume of 16,237 call options.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 181.8% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

