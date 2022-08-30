Campbell Soup (CPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY22 guidance at $2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.75-$2.85 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.9 %

CPB opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.