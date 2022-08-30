Campbell Soup (CPB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY22 guidance at $2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $2.75-$2.85 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.9 %
CPB opened at $51.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $51.94.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.18.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.
