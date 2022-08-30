Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance
BBW opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.73.
In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $969,957.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,889. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.
