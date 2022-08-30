Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

BBW opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $33,814.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 50,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $969,957.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,889. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 72,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

Featured Stories

