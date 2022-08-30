Corteva (CTVA) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Corteva to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corteva and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Corteva alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 0 1 13 0 2.93 Corteva Competitors 32 127 415 23 2.72

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $66.60, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 145.05%. Given Corteva’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corteva has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

79.5% of Corteva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corteva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Corteva pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 45.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Corteva has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corteva and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $15.66 billion $1.76 billion 26.12 Corteva Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.32

Corteva has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Corteva is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 10.31% 7.26% 4.46% Corteva Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Volatility & Risk

Corteva has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corteva’s competitors have a beta of -29.95, indicating that their average stock price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corteva beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.