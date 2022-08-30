Genesco (GCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

