Genesco (GCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Genesco stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.95.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
