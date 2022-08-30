Duluth (DLTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Duluth has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.93-$1.02 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duluth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $270.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Duluth by 58.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

