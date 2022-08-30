FY2022 EPS Estimates for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Boosted by Analyst

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for MediWound in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MediWound’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get MediWound alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

MediWound Stock Performance

MediWound stock opened at $2.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.04.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 million.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediWound

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.