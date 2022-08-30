Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$143.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$125.07 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$118.24 and a 52 week high of C$149.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,229.74. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

