Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Lifted by Capital One Financial

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

VICI opened at $33.53 on Monday. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 139.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.58%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

