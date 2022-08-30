SVB Leerink Weighs in on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 26th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $84.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,499,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,868 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

