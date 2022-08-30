Analysts Set Expectations for Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Siyata Mobile in a report issued on Friday, August 26th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Siyata Mobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Siyata Mobile Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of SYTA stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.75. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

