FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lowered by Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Friday, August 26th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

CM stock opened at $49.29 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

