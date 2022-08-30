Zacks Small Cap Weighs in on Steakholder Foods Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKH)

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Steakholder Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 25th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Steakholder Foods’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Steakholder Foods’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ STKH opened at $3.00 on Monday. Steakholder Foods has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

