FY2022 Earnings Estimate for ECN Capital Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for ECN Capital in a report issued on Friday, August 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.48.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.76 on Monday. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.73.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 135,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$67,166,953.63. In other ECN Capital news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at C$3,595,097.21. Also, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares in the company, valued at C$67,166,953.63.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

