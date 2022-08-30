Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for ECN Capital in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.48.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.24.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,595,097.21. In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,434.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,413,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$67,166,953.63. Also, Senior Officer Michael Shane Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.85 per share, with a total value of C$146,297.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 614,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,595,097.21.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

