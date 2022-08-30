B. Riley Comments on Lantheus Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lantheus in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lantheus’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lantheus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Trading Down 1.6 %

LNTH stock opened at $80.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $86.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lantheus news, COO Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $125,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $700,218. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,051,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,161,000 after buying an additional 73,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,166,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,073,000 after buying an additional 169,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

