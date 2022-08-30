Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FLEX LNG Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLEX LNG in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FLEX LNG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

FLNG has been the topic of several other reports. Danske downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SEB Equities downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets downgraded FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equity Research cut FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Shares of FLNG opened at $35.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

