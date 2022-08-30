Golden Ocean Group Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Ocean Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

GOGL stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.27.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 33,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.41%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.