Brokers Set Expectations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

