Carvana Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.18) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($2.14). The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.74) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.17) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Carvana Stock Down 3.7 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Argus started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of CVNA opened at $34.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. Carvana has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $345.98.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 1,191,468 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,293,750.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 1,191,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $24,627,643.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,578,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,293,750.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,134,258 shares of company stock worth $45,466,514. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carvana by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,166,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

