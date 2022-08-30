Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) received a $30.00 price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. Intel has a 12 month low of $32.81 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,256,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,999,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $110,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,859 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 381,747 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 623,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

