The Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.82. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.86 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

TD stock opened at C$86.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.26. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$77.27 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The company has a market cap of C$155.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

