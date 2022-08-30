Peraso Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at K LIU & issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Peraso in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu expects that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter. K LIU & also issued estimates for Peraso’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Peraso stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.30. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Peraso stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Peraso Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRSO Get Rating ) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,065 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Peraso worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

