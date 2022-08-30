FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pigeon in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Pigeon’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pigeon’s FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon Stock Performance

PGENY opened at $4.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. Pigeon has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.01.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.