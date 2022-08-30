FY2022 EPS Estimates for VIQ Solutions Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of VIQ Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for VIQ Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of VIQ Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

VIQ Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of VIQ Solutions

NASDAQ VQS opened at $0.85 on Monday. VIQ Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $28.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VIQ Solutions stock. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Leo Brokerage LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VIQ Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services.

