Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €205.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($209.18) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HNR1. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €140.40 ($143.27) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HNR1 stock opened at €145.35 ($148.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €140.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €146.22. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($118.74).

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

