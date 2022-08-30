FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Bank of Canada Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.38. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $9.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter.

NA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.00.

Shares of TSE NA opened at C$89.29 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$30.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,583,980.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

