Brokers Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the company will earn $3.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

AAP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

NYSE:AAP opened at $170.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

