Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.09.

DEN opened at $91.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.96. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 3.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,001,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,786,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

