FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Issued By William Blair

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.77). The consensus estimate for Vroom’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.62) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The company had revenue of $475.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Vroom has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $249.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

