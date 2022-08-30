MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $7.75 on Monday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

