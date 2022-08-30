1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLWS opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $579.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.
