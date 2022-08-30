Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Express Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.40. Express has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89.

Get Express alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Express during the second quarter worth $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Express by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.