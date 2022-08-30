Nutanix (NTNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nutanix Stock Performance
Shares of NTNX stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.
Insider Transactions at Nutanix
In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $71,009.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,308.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.73.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.
