Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 165.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ BNR opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.37.
About Burning Rock Biotech
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
