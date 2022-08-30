Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 31st. Analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.99 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 165.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect Burning Rock Biotech to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.08. Burning Rock Biotech has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of -0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 140,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 866.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at $2,425,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

