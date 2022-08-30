Science Applications International (SAIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Science Applications International has set its FY 2023 guidance at $6.90-$7.20 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $6.90-7.20 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Science Applications International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Science Applications International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $97.82.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3,897.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 98,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 316,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,891 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading

