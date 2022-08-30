Calavo Growers (CVGW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 1st. Analysts expect Calavo Growers to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CVGW opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.76 million, a P/E ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.54. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 160,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

